McDONOUGH — The city of McDonough has announced the retirement of three longtime employees.
“Each of these talented and dedicated individuals leaves a major void in our government, and we wish them many, many years of good health and happiness,” said former Mayor Billy Copeland.
Wanda Ricks with the Utility Billing Department retired after 36 years with the city, effective Dec. 31.
“For years, Wanda has been the welcoming face at City Hall, and she and her smile will be missed by all,” Copeland said.
After 16 years, Public Works Director Ronnie Thompson retired as of Dec. 31. Copeland said he has often “admired Ronnie’s ability to compute numbers off the top of his head with accuracy of a great mathematician. His talents will be missed.”
Finally, City Administrator Preston Dorsey has retired. He served as city administrator for 1.5 years after having served as chief of the McDonough Police Department for more than 21 years.
“Mr. Dorsey will be sorely missed by each and every employee,” Copeland said. “He is a dear friend of mine, as are Wanda and Ronnie.”
Each retiree received a framed Key to the City of McDonough for their “years of work and most importantly leadership,” Copeland said.
