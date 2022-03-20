Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Fayetteville, North Carolina hotel Saturday.
The incident took place at the Baymont Ramada, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said in a tweet. The hotel is located about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg.
The identities of the victims were not released.
"Two other victims are at an area hospital for treatment," police said.
Officials are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact FPD or submit a tip online.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.