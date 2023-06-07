Hampton native Chris Dilbeck was a regular competitor in the early to mid-2000s and came back June 1 to fill in for Currie Pierce, of Griffin, in the Pro Division race. Dilbeck finished second. Dilbeck, who now lives in Montezuma, is a GM with Serck Motorsport which provides services and products to a variety of race teams in NASCAR, Formula One, and other series.
Doug Stevens, of Griffin, has won many races at Thursday Thunder over the years but not only has been successful on the track but behind the scenes with his Griffin-based Advanced Technology Motorsports shop. He raced in the Masters Division event but was there not necessarily to compete but was testing a new engine and car for the U.S. Legends company. Stevens is originally from Forest Park.
Joey Clanton, of Fayette County, raced in the Masters Division event, finishing second. Clanton, who is originally from Jonesboro, is a former NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series driver. He also competed in the American Speed Association — winning the Rookie of the Year in 2000 and the championship in 2002. His son, Christopher, also races at Thursday Thunder in the Pro Division.
Brett Ragan, the cousin of former NASCAR driver David Ragan, is now helping Semi-Pro Division driver Hudson Bulger. Brett, of Unadila, is a former Thursday Thunder driver and also worked for Joey Logano from 1999 to 2004 to help him in Bandolero and Legends racing.
Hampton native Chris Dilbeck was a regular competitor in the early to mid-2000s and came back June 1 to fill in for Currie Pierce, of Griffin, in the Pro Division race. Dilbeck finished second. Dilbeck, who now lives in Montezuma, is a GM with Serck Motorsport which provides services and products to a variety of race teams in NASCAR, Formula One, and other series.
Photos By Anthony Rhoads
Doug Stevens, of Griffin, has won many races at Thursday Thunder over the years but not only has been successful on the track but behind the scenes with his Griffin-based Advanced Technology Motorsports shop. He raced in the Masters Division event but was there not necessarily to compete but was testing a new engine and car for the U.S. Legends company. Stevens is originally from Forest Park.
Joey Clanton, of Fayette County, raced in the Masters Division event, finishing second. Clanton, who is originally from Jonesboro, is a former NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series driver. He also competed in the American Speed Association — winning the Rookie of the Year in 2000 and the championship in 2002. His son, Christopher, also races at Thursday Thunder in the Pro Division.
Brett Ragan, the cousin of former NASCAR driver David Ragan, is now helping Semi-Pro Division driver Hudson Bulger. Brett, of Unadila, is a former Thursday Thunder driver and also worked for Joey Logano from 1999 to 2004 to help him in Bandolero and Legends racing.
Javier Soto, of Marietta, races in the Bandolero Outlaws Division.
Trey Tadrzak, of Stockbridge, races in the Semi-Pro Division.
Mitchell Flater, of Conyers, won the Outlaws Division race.
Garrett Erwin, of Covington, won the Semi-Pro Division race.
Josh Mullins, of Columbia, Tenn., won the Masters Division race.
Sean McElearney, of Babylon, N.Y., won the Semi-Pro Division race.
Donovan Strauss, of Marietta, won the Pro Division race.
The 2023 Thursday Thunder summer series began June 1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The eight-round series continues through July 27. Many former and current NASCAR race car drivers are Thursday Thunder alumni including Joey Logano, David Ragan, Chase Elliott, Austin Hill, Reed Sorenson, Chandler Smith, and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.