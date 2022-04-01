McDONOUGH — The Tied Together non-profit organization recently held its signature event at Luella Middle School March 29.

The 3rd Annual 2022 Tie Event teaches young men and women how to tie a tie. Their teachers are members of the community from Henry County Police Department, Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency.

This year’s event was dedicated to Tory C. Thrash who aided Tied Together founder Keisha Stubbs to organize the annual event.

Thrasher recently passed away. His mother and wife were honored and presented with gifts during the event.

For more information about Tied Together or to donate time or money, visit www.facebook.com/tiedtogetherinc.

