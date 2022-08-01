STOCKBRIDGE — The construction a multi-lane roundabout at Snapfinger Road and Panola Road will result in a traffic shift on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Panola Road eastbound to State Route 155 will be shifted a lane to the right onto temporary pavement, and westbound traffic from SR 155 will be shifted a lane to the left within the construction area. Advanced warning signs, traffic striping, traffic signs, overhead signal lights and law enforcement will be in place for safe navigation through the construction area.
The project will be .5 miles on SR 155/ Snapfinger Road and approximately .02 miles of Panola Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
