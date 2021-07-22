McDONOUGH — The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum is now in the hands of Henry County voters.
In a 5-1 vote Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners approved the resolution to place the question on the ballot for the Nov. 2 election.
An intergovernmental agreement has been signed between the county and cities, allowing for a 1% sales tax to be imposed over five years. Approximately $245 million is expected to be collected.
The monies will be divided among the county and cities based on population.
Henry County will receive 68.88% ($165 million); Stockbridge — 12.75% ($30.5 million); McDonough — 11.41% ($27.3 million); and Hampton — 3.45% ($8.3 million).
A collection fee of $2.45 million and management costs of $3 million will also be deducted from the total of $245 million.
The county’s T-SPLOST project list includes several widening projects, resurfacing and intersection improvements.
♦ Widening Ga. Highway 81 from Postmaster Drive to North Bethany Road — $28 million (cost share with McDonough)
♦ Widening Bill Gardner Parkway from Ga. Highway 155 to Interstate 75 — $34 million (cost share with Locust Grove)
♦ Widening Jonesboro Road from Mill Road to N. Mt. Carmel Road — $35 million
♦ Widening Mill Road from Flea Market to Jonesboro Road — $5 million
♦ McDonough Parkway from Ga. Highway 142 to Ga. Highway 155 — $14 million
♦ Widening Rock Quarry Road from Hospital Drive to Ga. Highway 138 — $27 million (cost share with Stockbridge)
♦ Widening Fairview Road from Hearn Road to Ga. Highway 155 — $12 million
If approved, collections will begin April 1, 2022.
