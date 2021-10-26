McDONOUGH — Halloween is nearly here and while spooky costumes and jack-o-lanterns are lots of fun, the candy may just be the best part of the holiday.
Before heading out to fill up your buckets, here are some safety tips to consider:
• Cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks.
• Put your phone down and pay attention.
• Stay on sidewalks or paths.
• Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
• Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape.
• Choose face paint instead of masks to avoid obstructing a child’s vision.
• Carry glow sticks or flashlights.
In addition to neighborhood trick-or-treating, several churches and businesses are hosting trunk-or-treat events throughout the county.
Oct. 29
McDonough Main Street
McDonough Main Street is hosting its annual Trick or Treat around the McDonough Square on Oct. 29 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Claude Gray Park
The city of Locust Grove will host a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 29 starting at 5 p.m. at Claude Gray Park, 99 Frances Ward Drive in Locust Grove.
Oct. 30
McDonough Christian Church
McDonough Christian Church is hosting a Trunk-R-Treat on Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trunk-R-Treat is a fall family event for kids of all ages. This year’s event will be filled with snacks, games, prizes, and lots and lots of candy. This is a family-friendly event; no scary costumes or decorations will be involved. The church is located at 2000 Jonesboro Road in McDonough
Fall Festival
A fall festival and Trunk or Treat will be held Oct. 30 from 6-11 p.m. at the Highview Southern Baptist Church, 4649 E. Fairview Road in Stockbridge.
Oct. 31
Henry Baptist Church
Henry Baptist Church is holding a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. The church is located at 4035 Jodeco Road in McDonough.
Community Bible Church
Community Bible Church is hosting a Trunk N’ Treat on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to dress up.
Trunk-or-Treat at Avalon Church
Avalon Church, 1467 Ga. Highway 20 in McDonough, is hosting a trunk-or-treat on Oct. 31 from 4-8 p.m.
Halloween Hike & Hangout
A Halloween Hike will be held at Panola Mountain State Park starting at 6 p.m. Attendees can bring their own costume, snacks, drinks and music. The hike is free and parking is $5. Panola Mountain is located at 2620 Ga. Highway 155 in Stockbridge.
First Baptist Church Locust Grove
First Baptist Church Locust Grove is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 4-5:30 p.m. The church is located at 2950 Tanger Blvd. in Locust Grove.
