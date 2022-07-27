J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were each convicted in February of violating Floyd's civil rights and of failing to intervene to stop their colleague Derek Chauvin during the restraint. Kueng is set to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Thao an hour later.
Prosecutors asked the court in June to sentence Kueng and Thao to "significantly more" time than former officer Thomas Lane but less time than Chauvin, according to court records. Thao's defense team asked for a sentence of 2 years, while Kueng's defense team filed its recommendation under seal.
The sentencing comes more than two years after Lane, Thao and Kueng were fired and arrested for their actions -- or lack thereof -- in May 2020 as Chauvin pressed his knee into the neck and back of Floyd, who was handcuffed and lying on his stomach, for more than nine minutes.
During the arrest, Kueng restrained Floyd's torso, Lane held down Floyd's legs and Thao stood nearby and held back a crowd of upset bystanders. Harrowing video of the incident and Floyd's ignored pleas for help spread widely and launched an international protest movement against police brutality and anti-Black violence.
Kueng told jurors that he deferred to Chauvin on what to do during the arrest because Chauvin was the senior officer on scene with more than 15 years of experience.
Thao told the court he assumed the other officers on the scene were "taking care" of Floyd, and that his role transitioned to crowd and traffic control. When prosecutors asked Thao during cross-examination why he didn't tell Chauvin to get off Floyd's neck, he said: "I think I would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out."
In addition, Thou and Kueng face a state trial in October on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. They have pleaded not guilty.
Last month, Lane pleaded guilty in state court to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors and the defense agreed to jointly recommend a sentence of 3 years to be served concurrently with his federal sentence in a federal institution, according to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker compiled a list of 25 things we’ve learned about the moon since 1969, using data from NASA, the Smithsonian, and other sources to salute over 50 years of historic discoveries. Click for more.
CNN's Brad Parks contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.