Two Henry County men are among 17 people who were arrested and charged with a variety of drug violations on Oct. 14 following a five-month investigation by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office. Virgil Brewer of McDonough and Dante Davis of Locust Grove are among those detained.
Sheriff Gary Long announced the culmination of the investigation, dubbed “Operation Life Saver,” on the BCSO Facebook page.
“The Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Counter-Narcotic Division closed a five-month long investigation and completely dismantled a criminal enterprise operating throughout Butts County, responsible for distributing and trafficking heroin, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and opioids,” Long said. “I ordered this investigation after numerous fatal overdoses of fentanyl in Butts County.
One of those fatalities was an 18-month-old boy who died in April after ingesting what investigators believe was heroin laced with fentanyl. They believe the heroin was lying around the mobile home where the parents lived and the baby came in contact with it. A GBI autopsy confirmed he died of a fentanyl overdose.
The parents, Ashley Bunny Nanney, 29, and Justin Michael Price, 27, both of Jenkinsburg, were arrested Friday, July 26, following the release of the autopsy results, and charged with felony murder, cruelty to children in the 1st degree, and possession of fentanyl. They are being held without bond in the Butts County Jail. The name of the child has not been released.
“I instructed my counter-narcotic division to identify any and all heroin dealers operating in or around Butts County and completely dismantle the entire operation, to include the addicts that they were supplying,” Long said. “My main focus was to save lives and not see another innocent child, or any other person with an addiction, be killed by the poison these thugs were distributing.”
During this operation deputies seized over 1 ounce of heroin, 2 ounces of methamphetamines, several pounds of marijuana, over an ounce of ecstasy, and large quantities of opioid pain pills.
Long had messages for addicts and drug dealers.
“I want to talk to the people suffering from addiction,” he said, “this will be the last time I will offer this to you. If you are suffering from addiction, come to my office and I will personally assist you in entering a rehab center at no cost. If you wait until you are arrested to ask for help, find it somewhere else, because I am going to push to see you face prison time.
“To the low life drug dealer, I made a promise and I will not let up on it. Butts County is not, has not and will not ever be a safe haven for you to operate your illegal narcotic operations,” Long stated. “We will work around the clock to identify, arrest and ensure you have a very lengthy stay in the Georgia Department of Corrections or the federal prison system. If you distribute illegal narcotics and a death occurs, we will charge you with murder. Just as in this operation, we will utilize every investigation technique to not only arrest you, but your entire organization.”
Long thanked his deputies, the Middle District of Georgia division of the FBI, and the United States Marshals for their assistance in the investigation, and added his thanks to Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jonathan Adams and his staff for their assistance.
Those arrested and charged are:
• Virgil Pierce Brewer, 47, McDonough, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Dante Maurice Davis, 45, Locust Grove, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Charles Robert Bower 60, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Myron Brewer, 44, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Angie Selena Conley, 59, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Dewayne Montrail Conley, 43, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony (4 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts); possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacdture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (2 counts), sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; sale of methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine (3 counts).
• Taylor Izola Leigh Hart, 26, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense under this article (2 counts).
• Jordan Alexandria Johns, 25, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Ladarious Kemon Marshall, 23, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Kassie Leigh Poore, 34, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Reuben Bernard Stewart, 53, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Willie Milton Stewart, 68, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Chester Junior Stodghill, 41, Covington, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Tony Lanier Stodghill, 60, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Alford Marchello Thurman, 40, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Kenetha Dawn Bourbeau, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (3 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; driving with a license that has been suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; abandonment of dependent child (misdemeanor).
• Elizabeth Maggie McDonald, Jackson, illegal possession of a controlled substance.
