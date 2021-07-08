BARNESVILLE – Jeneen Andrews of Hampton, and Dr. Lilly Jung Henson of McDonough are two of three new members being added to the Gordon State College Foundation for the 2021-2022 academic year, along with Lindsey Gowan of Zebulon. Derrick Lewis will continue to serve as chair of the Board of Trustees.

Jeneen Andrews

Andrews has enjoyed a successful 21-year career with Georgia Power Company and currently leads human resources administration, workforce development and the community relations efforts at Plant Scherer in Juliette.

Concurrently, she is supporting External Affairs as a community leader in West Region’s Macon area to strengthen external effectiveness and community partnerships in her assigned territory.

A native of Georgia, Andrews began her college education at the University of West Georgia and later graduated from Shorter University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Andrews is a 2019 Leadership Macon graduate and recently became a member of the Barnesville Rotary Club. Andrews also serves on the Board of Directors for The Grand Opera House and Worksource Macon-Bibb.

Andrews serves as a OneMacon Neighborhood Renewal and Investment committee member and on the Advisory Board for the I Am King Foundation. She has directed company sponsored STEM summer camps annually for middle and high school students in various Central Georgia school systems for over 10 years.

A graduate of Shorter University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Andrews enjoys traveling, cooking, football and spending time with family and friends. She and her husband, Michael, live in Hampton.

Dr. Lilly Jung Henson

Dr. Henson is the Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, and she formerly served as the Chief Medical Officer at Piedmont Henry as well as the former Chief of Neurology of the Piedmont Healthcare System in Atlanta.

Prior to her move to Atlanta in 2015, Dr. Henson served as the Vice President of Medical Affairs of Swedish Ballard Hospital in Seattle, Wash., after her tenure as the inaugural Chief of Staff of Swedish Issaquah Hospital.

Dr. Henson attended the Honors Program in Medical Education at Northwestern University in Chicago where she obtained her BS and MD degrees. She completed her neurology training at the University of Washington in Seattle. She received a Certificate of Medical Management and a Master’s of Medical Management through Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

She is a 2016 ACHE Thomas Dolan Executive Diversity Scholar, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a past Regent at-Large of District 2. Dr. Henson serves on the Board of Directors of the American Academy of Neurology as well as on the National Board of Directors of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Dr. Henson also sits on the Boards of the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation and the Piedmont Healthcare/Encompass Health Joint Venture. She was recently appointed to the Governor’s Board of Health Care Workforce.

Lindsey Gowan

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gowan is a 1997 graduate of Pike County High School and attended Gordon as a dual enrollment student during her senior year of high school. Gowan went on to graduate from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

Gowan currently serves as Vice President of Johnson Battery Company, in Zebulon, and she resides in Pike County with her husband, Brian, and two daughters, Ashton and Gracie.

The GSC Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the mission and strategic plan of Gordon State College. The Foundation Board of Trustees is primarily dedicated to the mission of Gordon State College and assist Gordon’s diverse student body with the cost of tuition and support for higher education.

Derrick Lewis

Lewis is currently in his first year as chair of the GSC Foundation for the 2020-21 academic year and he will remain in that position for 2021-22.

“Derrick Lewis is a proud alumnus of Gordon and we are thrilled that he will remain on board as chair for the 2021-22 academic year,” said Dr. Kirk A. Nooks, GSC President. “Derrick’s personal connection to Gordon and his passion to see the institution continue to succeed will provide us with energy and stability. This is important as we come out of the pandemic and return to a normal campus lifestyle.”

Lewis will continue to be responsible for presiding over meetings, fundraising and working closely with the Foundation’s Executive Director, Montrese Adger Fuller, who also serves as Vice President for Advancement, External Relations and Marketing for the college.

“Gordon has always held a special place in my heart and I honored that I will continue to serve as chair in 2021-22,” Lewis said. “Being from this region and knowing how important Gordon is to higher education means a lot to me and my family. Now, after a challenging year with the pandemic, we look forward to a prosperous year at Gordon.”

Lewis and his two brothers, Sedgrid and Christon, established a scholarship in memory of their mother, Jeanette, in 2019 when she passed away. The academic scholarship is restricted to graduates of Pike County High School pursuing his/her first undergraduate degree and showing demonstrated involvement in the community, school and work.

Lewis graduated Pike County High School in 1998 and attended Gordon for two years before transferring to the University of Georgia, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance.

While Lewis was a sophomore at Gordon, he worked as a teller for United Bank, which sparked his interest in business. Now Lewis is the managing director and senior vice president of investments for Capitas Advisory Group of Raymond James in Griffin.

Lewis joined the GSC Foundation in 2012 and has served on other boards in the community, including Kiwanis and the Pine Valley Girl Scout Council.

He and his wife, Lauren, have four children. In addition, Lauren earned her Doctor of Medicine from Mercer University School of Medicine and is in her second year of residency at The Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Bob Harris will continue to serve as vice-chair while Chase Idol will remain as treasurer. They will be joined again by George Hightower while President Nooks will continue to serve as the Foundation secretary.

To learn more about the GSC Foundation contact Foundation@gordonstate.edu. To make a donation, visit: www.gordonstate.edu/give.