McDONOUGH — A man wanted for the Dec. 20 murder of Azaria Miller is in custody.
Quinton Renard Smith, 21, turned himself into the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, March 23.
Smith was allegedly purchasing a gun when an argument started that resulted in the exchange of gun fire. Miller, 16, was found on Dec. 21 in what police call an abandoned “bullet riddled car” on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge.
On Dec. 23, Henry County police announced that Johnny Lester Boynton III had been arrested in connection with Miller’s murder. Police said a search of Boyton’s home provided evidence of the crime.
“We are operating with limited disclosure at this time considering local law enforcement is still in the early stages of this investigation,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a statement. “But, it’s always tough dealing with these types of cases involving young people. We’re working feverishly and strategically to clean up our neighborhoods and keep this type of violence off of our streets.”
Smith has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He remains in the Henry County Jail.
