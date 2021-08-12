McDONOUGH — UGA Extension Offices around the state are offering several upcoming classes, both in person and virtual.
For more information about the Henry County www.extension.uga.edu/county-offices/henry.html or www.facebook.com/henrycountyext.
• Single Parents Education - Together We Can — Aug. 16, 23, 30
Parenting together for parents who are apart can be challenging. Negotiating schedules, balancing each other’s needs with the needs of your child, and finding ways to work together to support your child can cause stress that leads to conflict. Our Together We Can program is specifically designed to help unmarried and single parents find ways to manage these challenges.
The free classes will be held online from 8-9 p.m. To register, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAucuqsqzsuGdy8xBZ3GbcWXK4LLj3qNoot
• So You Want to Be a Farmer — Aug. 17
Are you a young, new, or beginning farmer? This program has three main goals:
1) Establish your operation as a functional, profitable business (or, if selling/profit is not your goal, help you to manage your production expenses)
2) Provide 10,000-foot view on what it takes to manage different commodities to help you decide what to produce.
3) Provide market outlooks and financial information on the startup expenses, potential income, and long-term outlook on different products.
The free class is held online from 6-8 p.m.
To register, visit https://ugeorgia.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_e3OV5s3Msepc3Y2
• 4-H Cooking Club — Aug. 19
The 4-H Cooking Club teaches food safety and culinary skills and develop healthy and nutritious meals. The cost is $80 by Sept. 1 for all session throughout the year or pay $12 per session after Sept. 1.
The first session is Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
To join the 4-H, visit http://bit.ly/4HCook and select 4-H Cooking Club.
• Fall Vegetable Gardening — Aug. 23
Learn about the best crops to grow starting in the fall. The class will be held online from 6-7 p.m. To register, visit claytonextension.eventbrite.com
• Seed Saving — Aug. 25
Learn how to collect, clean and store your seeds for next year. The class will begin online at noon.
To register, visit claytonextension.eventbrite.com
• Spice Up Your Life — Aug. 30
Learn ways to decrease your sodium and salt intake without sacrificing taste. The free class will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Clayton County Extension Office, 1262 Government Circle in Jonesboro.
• Extending the season: Unheated Spaces — Sept. 21
Learn how to extend your growing season using cold protective structures on common crops. The online class will be held from 1-2 p.m. To register, visit claytonextension.eventbrite.com
• Pansies 101 — Sept. 29
Pansies are a winter annual that can provide a pop of color to any landscape. Learn how to grow these fall favorites. The class will be held online from 6-7 p.m. To register, visit claytonextension.eventbrite.com
• Fall into Composting — Sept. 30
Learn how to transform your fall leaves into rich compost for your garden and landscape. The free class will be held online from noon to 1 p.m. To register, visit claytonextension.eventbrite.com
