091022_HDH_Champion.jpg

From left, Lily Henson. M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry Hospital, and Loretta Idaewor.

 Special Photo

STOCKBRIDGE – Piedmont Henry Hospital recently hosted their annual Promise 360 Awards Celebration. The event recognized the hospital’s monthly winners from July 2021 through June 2022 and named the overall champion for the year for the hospital and two runners-up.

Loretta Idaewor, a unit secretary with the Family Care Center, was named the hospital’s overall champion. During a significant COVID-19 surge at the hospital, she encountered an elderly visitor in the hallway who had been asked to bring a charging cord to her husband’s room in the ICU. Idaewor could see that the woman was frightened and frustrated. She had numerous cords with her because she wasn’t sure which one was needed. Idaewor took the cords, escorted the visitor to her car, and found the patient and nurse so that the right cord could be selected. She returned to the visitor and assured her that everything was taken care of. The visitor cried, thanking Idaewor, and stated, “You are my angel.”

