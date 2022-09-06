STOCKBRIDGE – Piedmont Henry Hospital recently hosted their annual Promise 360 Awards Celebration. The event recognized the hospital’s monthly winners from July 2021 through June 2022 and named the overall champion for the year for the hospital and two runners-up.
Loretta Idaewor, a unit secretary with the Family Care Center, was named the hospital’s overall champion. During a significant COVID-19 surge at the hospital, she encountered an elderly visitor in the hallway who had been asked to bring a charging cord to her husband’s room in the ICU. Idaewor could see that the woman was frightened and frustrated. She had numerous cords with her because she wasn’t sure which one was needed. Idaewor took the cords, escorted the visitor to her car, and found the patient and nurse so that the right cord could be selected. She returned to the visitor and assured her that everything was taken care of. The visitor cried, thanking Idaewor, and stated, “You are my angel.”
“Loretta’s nomination demonstrates that care often goes beyond the patient and what can be done from a clinical perspective,” said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry. “Our purpose is to make a positive difference in every life we touch, whether that is a patient, a visitor, or a colleague.”
The two runners-up were Dawn Miro and Amy Lambert. Miro, a patient transporter, was transporting a patient who was visibly distressed and bleeding heavily. While the patient was having an ultrasound, she went and got a complete change of clothes for the patient as well as the extra supplies they might need. Miro went above and beyond to make sure the patient felt comfortable and clean.
Lambert, an RN in Labor and Delivery, helped her colleagues in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when they were in the process of admitting 25-week-old twins. She took on a nurse’s assignment to make sure that the babies were admitted safely and quickly, so they could immediately get the care they needed.
“One of the core values at Piedmont is to be an owner, to lead by example and act as a caring neighbor,” said Dr. Henson. “Loretta, Dawn, and Amy were all excellent examples of this value. They take pride in their work and the care they provide and I am very proud of all of them.”
Patients, visitors, fellow staff members or department leaders can nominate employees who go above and beyond for others for a Promise 360 award. The overall winner from each hospital in the Piedmont system becomes a nominee for the President’s Award which will be presented in October.
