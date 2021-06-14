McDONOUGH — Hundreds gathered Saturday morning at Warren Holder Park in Locust Grove to take part in the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Ride 4 Unity event.
Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said the ride’s goal was to build, support and unite the community and law enforcement.
“The relationship between law enforcement and the community is tremendously fractured,” Scandrett said. “It is important that we plant the seed of unity and continue to water and nurture it so that a stronger relationship will come to fruition.”
The event’s special guests included Shaquille O’Neal, V103 DJ Greg Street and DJ Ronald Allen.
The ride ended at Village Park in Ellenwood with a host of festivities and food.
Scandrett said the ride is the first of many events in the works to bring the community together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.