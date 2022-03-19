Arkansas state troopers are investigating a shooting outside a car show Saturday night in the town of Dumas, officials said.
"Preliminary information provided to ASP is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," said Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.
The state police did not immediately release the name of the business where the car show was taking place, nor did they say whether any suspects were identified.
Dumas is about 80 miles southeast of Little Rock.
This is a developing story.
