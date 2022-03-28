McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council has approved the purchase of 57 new radio drawers for the city’s parking meters.
According to Police Chief Ken Noble, the upgrade is necessary to continue using them.
“We’ve been informed that all our meters on the square are going to be scrap metal (if they’re not upgraded),” he said.
The meters are currently using 3G cellular technology, which will become obsolete on the type of meters the city is using at the end of March. The new drawers are 4G LTE capable.
The total purchase price is $13,720 which includes funding. For ever 3G drawer returned to MacKay Meters, the company will issue a $40 credit. The city will receive a $1,880 in credits which will go toward annual meter maintenance fees.
The purchase is unfunded in the fiscal year 2022 budget, but will be paid for using monies from contract and fees.
The parking meters were installed around the square and side streets in 2016 after business owners complained that visitors to the courthouse took up valuable parking spaces for an entire day, leaving few available for customers.
In 2018, meters were upgraded to digital.
The fee to park is $1 per hour for up to three hours and can be paid using coins and debit or credit cards.
