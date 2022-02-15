McDONOUGH — Two contracts were awarded Monday, Feb. 14 by the Board of Education to improve school buildings.
Both were unanimously approved during the board’s regular meeting.
The $2.5 million contract was awarded to Sunbelt Builders of Covington to complete outside upgrades to Fairview Elementary School. The project is expected to start in June with a completion date of December.
The work will consist of demolishing front canopies, walkways, landscaping and utilities. A new front canopy and walkway plaza will be constructed and new gas line and storm drain system installed.
Additionally, an existing bus canopy at the school will be renovated as well as repainting of structural steel and railings. The project will be paid for using Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 6 funds.
Ray & Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. out of Nashville, Ga., has been awarded the contract to install Needle Point Bi-Polar Ionization units on existing HVAC units in schools.
Chief Operations Officer Josh Malcom said the school system began installing NPBI units prior to the beginning of COVID-19. The infusion of additional federal monies due to pandemic has allowed the district to accelerate its plans to install the units on the remaining HVAC systems.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the NPBI technology is used to help remove viruses, including SARS-2-CoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, from the air or to facilitate disinfection of surfaces.
The work will be paid for using monies from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund as part of the CARES Act.
Work will begin in March and is expected to be completed in July.
