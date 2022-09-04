The US Coast Guard said Monday it has suspended the search for nine people who went missing after a float plane crashed in Washington's Mutiny Bay.

Ten people, including a child, were on board the plane when it went down shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the US Coast Guard's Pacific Northwest district said in a news release. Searches by the USCG and local agencies spanned about 2,100 nautical miles, the release added.

