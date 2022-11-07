US officials urge Ukraine to signal it is still open to diplomatic discussions with Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Kyiv. Senior US officials have in recent weeks been urging Ukraine to signal that it is still open to diplomatic discussions with Russia.

 Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters

Senior US officials have in recent weeks been urging Ukraine to signal that it is still open to diplomatic discussions with Russia, amid concerns that public support for the country’s war effort could wane with no end to the conflict in sight and neither side willing to begin peace talks, sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.

The discussions are not aimed at encouraging the Ukrainians to negotiate now — rather, the US wants Kyiv to convey more clearly that it wants to find a resolution to the conflict and that Ukraine has the moral high ground, sources said.

CNN’s Alex Marquardt contributed reporting.

