The last time AJ Martinez was in school was May 24, when he was shot through the thigh as he hid under backpacks while a gunman murdered his two teachers and 19 fellow students at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

He saw the shooter come to his classroom and heard him tell his teacher, "Goodnight," before he unleashed a torrent of shots from his assault-style rifle. AJ also heard law enforcement officers outside in the hallways during the 77 minutes that it took from the time the gunman entered the small-town school to when he was ultimately confronted and killed.

Recommended for you

CNN's Shimon Prokupecz and Matthew J. Friedman reported this story from Uvalde, Texas, and Rachel Clarke wrote in Atlanta.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.