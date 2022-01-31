McDONOUGH — The Henry County Development Authority has announced that Verte is opening a second facility in the former Snapper plant at Ga. Highway 42. The opening will create 100 new jobs.
"On behalf of the city of McDonough, we are tremendously excited to see Verte expanding their operations and bringing new life to a building that had long ago been a driving force in our community. We are confident that this location, which once served as a production facility for Snapper, will allow Verte to continue to develop and test new supply chain technologies and solutions for its customers. Once again, this property will be a pillar of economic activity and prosperity in the heart of McDonough,” said McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent and recently retired McDonough Mayor Billy Copeland, jointly.
Verte, a cloud-based supply chain platform powered by AI provides easy integrations to connect the dots between marketplaces, platforms, and 3PLs. Verte empowers brands and retailers -- from small-and-medium to large enterprises -- to grow and connect their online selling channels, automate product listings, inventory management, and establish full commerce visibility.
“Verte is thrilled about our relationship with the city of McDonough and Henry County and as a startup, we value both the workforce and the talent here. As an ecommerce technology company, we are excited to continue bringing quality jobs and innovation to Henry County. This expansion will support our exponential growth. There is no shortage of retailers looking for fulfillment and technology solutions, and Verte provides the most advanced Supply Chain Visibility Platform to these customers,” said Verte’s EVP of Operations, Steve Bullard.
"We are excited that an advanced supply chain technology company like Project Verte has found great success in Henry County since they established operations with us in 2019. Their decision to increase their footprint is a statement that Henry County is a great place for technology-driven firms in supply chain to grow with us,” stated Henry County Development Authority Chairman Pierre Clements.
Verte will begin operations in the new center during the second quarter of 2022. Those interested in employment opportunities can visit Verte’s web site to learn more: https://projectverte.com/careers/
