McDONOUGH — A woman Henry County police thought to be a victim of home invasion was arrested recently after an investigation revealed she allegedly participated in the crime.
Violet Paulette George, 32, was arrested on April 23 on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and loitering and prowling.
In addition to George, Michael Edwards, 21, was also arrested for the crime. He faces charges of home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, simple battery and loitering and prowling.
On Feb. 15, Henry County police responded to a home invasion call on Shasta Lane in McDonough. Officers determined a masked male armed with a hand gun, later identified as Edwards, robbed the residents.
Both Edwards and George, remain in the Henry County Jail.
