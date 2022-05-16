McDONOUGH — Sorrow and joy were felt through smiles and tears. Memories of good times were recalled while new ones were made at Eagle’s Landing High School’s football stadium Monday during a vigil held in honor of four students who died in a car accident last week.
Family, friends, classmates and community members came together to celebrate the lives of Jordan Brown, 15, Kenderrias Dodson, 16, Katrina Owens, 15, and Kendarius Jackson, 16.
The vigil, Principal Dr. Kesha Jones said, was a chance for everyone to support each other and lift each other up while remembering the teens.
“Four Golden Eagles are gone too soon,” she said. “Though they’re not with us, their vibrant spirits will forever be in the hearts and minds of our community.”
Baseball coach Chris Chow acknowledged that while everyones lives have changed forever by the loss, “we have the power to make them immortal by remembering them. They live on in us.”
Other speakers including school counselors and fellow students encouraged all to both give and seek support when needed.
“The ELHS family is hurting this evening,” said counselor Dr. Loretta Jamison. “We are all mourning, but we’re all here to support one another. You are not alone. Honor those we have lost by helping each other.”
The vigil closed with a balloon release.
“We release our balloons knowing they are in a better place looking down on us,” students said.
The four teens died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on May 11. A fifth student, Zakyra Jones, 15, survived.
The five teens were riding in a 2002 Nissan Altima traveling northbound on Oak Grove Road May 11 when their car left the roadway and hit several trees after sliding down a steep embankment.
“The students' spirts are up in heaven soaring like eagles do,” said fellow student Mahari Jones.
