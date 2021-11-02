McDONOUGH — Voting hours in the cities of Hampton and Stockbridge may be extended today due to an apparent problem with voting machines.
It’s not immediately clear what sort of problems the county officials were having with the machines.
Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell said County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter is awaiting final information from the cities before filing the voting hours extension request with the state.
At noon on Tuesday, Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford said it was his understanding the problems had been resolved at the three municipal voting sites in the city and that residents were able to vote.
In Hampton, Harrell said city officials were having trouble uploading ballots. She said the uploading issue was resolved, but created another problem in that all residents, including those living in unincorporated areas, were able to vote in municipal elections.
Harrell said the county has had a mess on its hands dealing with the issues, adding that if she was a candidate on the ballots she would "challenge the election results."
Harrell said voting in the two cities could extend into Wednesday due to the problems.
As of noon Tuesday, no problems have been reported in the city of McDonough. The city of Locust Grove is not holding municipal elections due to the lack of challengers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.