Washington state's King County, which includes Seattle, declared monkeypox a public health emergency Friday, with more than 270 recorded cases, according to a proclamation from county executive Dow Constantine.

The proclamation, which went into effect immediately, will help boost local health officials' response efforts to the outbreak, including by allowing more flexibility with hiring and contracting protocols and helping to get vaccines delivered once there are more doses available.

CNN's Betsy Klein and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

