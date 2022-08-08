China's threat to Taiwan is "more serious than ever," but the island will stand firm to protect its freedom and democracy -- including by welcoming those who support it, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told CNN in an interview Monday.

Wu's defiant message came as China said it continued military drills around the self-governing island, after a four-day show of force following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taipei last week.

Recommended for you

Popular Cars That Have Risen the Most in Price

Popular Cars That Have Risen the Most in Price

The U.S. economy is now more than a year into a run of soaring inflation, and one category that has been dramatically affected is vehicles—both by supply constraints and demand-side factors, like aggressive government stimulus and high consumer spending. The increase in car prices has been p… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.