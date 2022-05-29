HAMPTON — Residents will soon see Phase II of the West Main Street Improvement project underway.
Hampton City Council has unanimously awarded the $887,998.37 contract to Wilson Construction Management.
Phase II involves 1,600 feet of existing roadway from Central Avenue to Caldwell Drive on West Main Street. Work includes widening of the road, repaving, new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and a new water main line.
City Manager Alex Cohilas said the changes aim to help with traffic issues in the area and especially in the Coley Park area during baseball season.
The first phase of the project has been completed from Central Avenue to Oak Street along West Main Street. The narrow road became a one-way street with sidewalks and a bike lane. It was also repaved, new fire hydrants were installed and the water main line was relocated from the center of the road off to the side.
The $645,704.54 contract was awarded to Piedmont Paving Inc. in September 2020.
Cohilas said the projects are meant to bring the roads up to a modern standard, noting some have been in place for over 100 years.
Both projects will be paid for using Community Development Block Grant Funding. CDBG is a federal grant program awarding money through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a variety of public projects and services.
