Investors often think they can buy a house, rent it for a couple of thousand dollars, and then raise the rent every year. On paper, this is an incredible business, and there is potential to make money in real estate, as it has generally been a good long-term growth investment.

While you may eventually sell your investment property at a profit, in truth, the greater part of your return will likely come from rental income. In today’s real estate market, a four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family home can range from $395,000 to $600,000 and could be leased between $2,300 and $5,000 a month, generating $3,000 to $6,000 per year after expenses, assuming no major repairs are needed, and it remains fully leased. To make a more meaningful profit, you would need to have multiple rental properties.

William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

