McDonough's Moye Recognized for Service to Mercer University's Board of Trustees.jpg

Mercer President William D. Underwood, right, unveils a portrait of Tony Moye that will hang in the University’s Griffin B. Bell Board Room.

 Christopher Ian Smith

MACON — William A. “Tony” Moye, retired pharmacist and local business owner, was recognized for completing a five-year term on Mercer University’s Board of Trustees during its annual fall meeting on Nov. 11.

For the past year, Moye has served as chair of Mercer’s board. As is the custom for outgoing chairs, the university unveiled a portrait of him at the November meeting that will hang in the university’s Griffin B. Bell Board Room.

