MACON — William A. “Tony” Moye, retired pharmacist and local business owner, was recognized for completing a five-year term on Mercer University’s Board of Trustees during its annual fall meeting on Nov. 11.
For the past year, Moye has served as chair of Mercer’s board. As is the custom for outgoing chairs, the university unveiled a portrait of him at the November meeting that will hang in the university’s Griffin B. Bell Board Room.
Moye, a 1973 graduate of the College of Pharmacy, has served four terms as a trustee and is a Life Member of the President’s Club. As an athletics donor, he and his wife, Nancy, have named the Moye Football and Lacrosse Complex and provided the lead gift to establish the Coaches Continuity Fund. As a pharmacy donor, a new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art pharmacy building currently under construction on Mercer’s Atlanta campus will be called the Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center.
Other trustees who rotated off the board and were recognized for their service included Curtis G. “Curt” Anderson, Savannah; James C. “Jimmy” Elder Jr., Columbus; Benjamin W. “Benjy” Griffith III, Macon; J. Curtis Lewis III, Savannah; David E. Linch, Atlanta; J. Reg Murphy, St. Simons Island; and Richard A. “Doc” Schneider, Atlanta.
Elected to the board for new five-year terms were Cathy Callaway Adams, Fernandina Beach, Fla.; Malcolm S. Burgess Jr., Macon; Milton L. Cruz, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Terry England, Auburn; Robert G. Goddard III, Atlanta; Genelle Jennings, Hawkinsville; William “Bill” Pou Jr., Mulberry, Fla.; Joe Sam Robinson Jr., Macon; Charles Watson Jr., Washington, D.C.; and M. Troy Woods, Columbus.
Thad Warren, a 1986 graduate of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences from Atlanta, was elected as board chair for 2023, after serving as chair of the board’s Executive Committee the past two years. Tom Bishop, a double graduate from Atlanta, was elected chair of the Executive Committee for 2023.
