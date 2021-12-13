McDONOUGH — A man suspected of murder in Wisconsin was arrested by Henry County Sheriff’s deputies Friday in McDonough.
Arrick J. Adams, 36, was wanted for allegedly killing a security guard on Dec. 6 in Milwaukee.
Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Sytonnia Moore said Wisconsin authors contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office after Adams was tracked to a residence in Henry County.
“Our officers responded and upon arrival, two individuals were spotted outside of the residence, one being Adams,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said. “The suspect attempted to leave and once he noticed that our officers were following him, a high speed chase ensued. Thankfully, that chase ended without incident.”
Adams was caught after deputies “boxed his car in” on the Interstate 75 on-ramp at Ga. Highway 155.
HCSO officials said a weapon was recovered from Adams’ vehicle, but it’s not clear if it’s the same weapon used in the shooting death of the Wisconsin security guard.
Adams was wanted in Wisconsin for Murder, Aggravated Assault and Parole Violation. He’s also facing additional charges in Henry County for Fleeing with the Attempt to Elude, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and multiple traffic infractions.
