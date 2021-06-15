Three Arkansas police officers were injured Monday after being assaulted by a man wielding an iron pipe.
An officer from the Hoxie Police Department encountered a man walking along an overpass on Highway 367 Monday morning wielding a pipe, according to a statement from the Arkansas State Police.
Matthew Dale Hatley, 26, was able to enter the officer's patrol car and began striking the officer with the pipe, according to police.
Hatley was able to gain control of an officer's weapon, which he then fired, according to the statement. The officer was not hit.
Local and state law enforcement arrived on the scene and "were able to disarm Hatley despite his continued resistance."
Two officers were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries and a third was treated and released with minor injuries, according to the statement.
Hatley is now incarcerated at the Lawrence County Detention Center and faces multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the statement.
The Hoxie Police Department and the Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney have requested that the Arkansas State Police conduct a criminal investigation, according to the statement.
