Georgia's Fulton County under state investigation for allegedly violating ballot drop box form rules
- By Wesley Bruer and Dianne Gallagher, CNN
- By Jessie Yeung and Swati Gupta, CNN
Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for 'offensive' Holocaust comparison after visiting Holocaust museum
- By Kristin Wilson, Ryan Nobles and Paul LeBlanc, CNN
- By Brian Stelter, CNN Business
- Road closures planned around McDonough Square for Geranium Festival
- Henry police searching for scamming 'repairman'
- Henry police searching for 'critically missing person'
- Seven baseball players from Henry County earn all-state honors
- Juneteenth Festival set for June 19 in Henry County
- McDonough City Council approves impact fee increase
- Too much love can ruin the chances of growing perfect summer tomatoes
- Henry County Schools holding recruitment event
- Henry County Schools offering free meals throughout summer
- Early voting for June 15 special election ends Friday
POLL: Do you approve or disapprove of President Biden's job performance?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
