Wichita Police officer was wounded and a suspect killed in shooting, police say

An officer with the Wichita Police Department is in critical condition after being shot multiple times by a suspect during a "check welfare call," said Capt. Wendell Nicholson, a bureau commander with the Wichita Police Department.
According to Nicholson, two officers were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night on a welfare check at a home with two women inside in the 500 block of W Carlyle St. in Wichita, Kansas.
When the officers arrived, "they began to take fire from the suspect that was inside the residence," said Nicholson.
One of the responding officers was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.
The suspect continued shooting at police as additional officers arrived, said the captain. The suspect was shot and died on scene, Nicholson said.
The shooting is under investigation, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been notified and are assisting in the investigation, said Nicholson.
