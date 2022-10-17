LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Team Penske’s Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a position in the Championship 4 with a shot at the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Championship thanks to a valiant surge to victory in the final laps of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano, on fresh Goodyear tires, rallied back through the field following a late race pit stop, passing Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain for the lead with three laps remaining and driving off to his third win at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas high banks. He finished a slight .817-second ahead of fellow Playoff driver Chastain, who led a race-best 68 of the 267 laps on the afternoon. “Let’s go get a championship, baby,’’ the 2018 series champion Logano screamed into his team radio after taking the checkered flag in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. That pit stop for Logano with 26 laps remaining, dropped him from a top-10 position on track, but the fresh tires were the difference in making up ground on the leaders who did not pit. And Logano went forward quickly. “What a great car, the Penske cars were all fast today,” said the 32-year old Logano, who now has three wins in 2022 and 30 in his 15-year career in NASCAR’s top series. “Oh man, all you want to do is get to the Championship 4 before the season starts and race for the championship and we’ve got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win it at this point. Things are looking really good for us. “A lot of adversity we fought though in the last 50 laps of so. I thought we were going to win then kinda fell out, got some tires and racing Ross was fun. He did a good job air-blocking me and I was just trying to be patient but eventually I was like, ‘I’ve got to go here.’ “ It was a wild action-packed day at the Las Vegas oval with the eight Playoff drivers experiencing both sides of emotion. Five of them were among the 11 race leaders at various points on the afternoon. And four finished in the top five. Joe Gibbs Racing driver and Las Vegas native Kyle Busch, who had some pit road issues, finished third, followed by a pair of Playoff drivers: Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, who rounded out the top five. It was an especially impressive performance for Hamlin, who started 31st. Hendrick Motorsports Playoff teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott had frustrating and disappointing days, finishing 13th and 21st, respectively. Logano’s Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, who won Stage 2 and led 39 laps, finished 28th after hitting the wall late in the race. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell was 34th after being innocently collected in an early-race accident. “When you perform that poorly you get poor results, that’s how it works,’’ the regular season champion Elliott said of his day. Elliott went into this three-race round leading the standings and after Vegas has dropped to third in the championship, 17 points above the cutoff line. Logano earned the automatic advancement Sunday and Chastain is now in second place, 18 points up. Hamlin’s top five was good enough to move him into that important fourth place in the championship — six points up on Byron. The 4 “Bs” are now all in the bottom half of the Playoff points. Briscoe is nine points behind Hamlin, Blaney 11 back and Bell is 23 points off the pace. One of the most talked about incidents in the race involved a pair of non-championship-eligible drivers. Shortly after the re-start following Stage 1, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson and 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace, who won Stage 1, were racing alongside one another toward the front of the field. On lap 94, Larson’s No. 5 Chevy got loose and moved up the track, forcing Wallace’s car into the outside wall. Wallace’s No. 45 Toyota bounced down off the wall and then he drove into Larson’s car, spinning both — with Playoff driver Bell getting tagged by Larson’s spinning Chevy in the aftermath. After Wallace and Larson’s cars came to rest in the infield, Wallace took his helmet off and marched toward Larson, who was just getting out of his car. The two exchanged words and Wallace pushed Larson multiple times before walking away. “You get shoved into the fence deliberately like he [Larson] did trying to force me to lift, the steering was gone,’’ Wallace said, when asked if he intentionally spun Larson. “He just happened to be there. “Hate it for our team. Super fast car. Larson wanted to make a three-wide dive bomb but never cleared me and I don’t lift. I know I’m kinda new running at the front, but I don’t lift, was never in a spot to lift and he never lifted either. Now we’re junk. Just piss poor move on his execution. “He knows what he did was wrong. He never cleared me and just hate it for my team.’’ For his part, Larson said he realized he got into Wallace and wasn’t entirely surprised by Wallace’s aggression afterward. However, Larson said, he didn’t hit Wallace intentionally. “I knew he was going to retaliate,’’ Larson said. “He had reason to be mad but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated. It is what it is. Just aggression turned into frustration and he retaliated.” “I know he’s probably still upset but I’m sure with everything going on he’ll know he made a mistake in the retaliation part and I’m sure he’ll think twice about it next time,’’ Larson added. “I saw him walking over [toward me] so I figured he’d do something. He had every right to be upset and I’d rather him do that [push me] than tear up our cars in a dangerous manner.’’ While the incident ended Wallace and Larson’s days, it also ruined the afternoon for Bell, who won an elimination race just last week to advance to the Round of 8. His Joe Gibbs Racing team was unable to repair his No. 20 Toyota and he pulled off track, finishing 34th in the 36-car field — worst among the eight Playoff drivers. Playoff action resumes next weekend with Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3 p.m., NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). William Byron won the 2021 Homestead race, which was held in February last year. NASCAR Cup Series Race — 5th Annual South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas, Nevada Sunday, October 16, 2022 1. (5) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 267. 2. (11) Ross Chastain (P), Chevrolet, 267. 3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267. 4. (16) Chase Briscoe (P), Ford, 267. 5. (31) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 267. 6. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267. 7. (27) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267. 8. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 267. 9. (21) AJ Allmendinger(i), Chevrolet, 267. 10. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267. 11. (17) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, 267. 12. (13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267. 13. (3) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 267. 14. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 267. 15. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267. 16. (6) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 267. 17. (25) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267. 18. (23) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267. 19. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267. 20. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, 267. 21. (20) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 267. 22. (19) Ty Gibbs(i), Toyota, 267. 23. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 267. 24. (30) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 267. 25. (35) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 267. 26. (8) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 266. 27. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 264. 28. (4) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 260. 29. (2) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 259. 30. (36) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 256. 31. (26) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 253. 32. (32) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 246. 33. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Suspension, 237. 34. (7) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota, DVP, 94. 35. (14) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, Accident, 94. 36. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, Accident, 94. Average Speed of Race Winner: 130.48 mph. Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 4 Mins, 10 Secs. Margin of Victory: .817 Seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 42 laps. Lead Changes: 18 among 11 drivers. Lap Leaders: T. Reddick 1;A. Cindric # 2;T. Reddick 3-33;A. Cindric # 34-40;R. Stenhouse Jr. 41;D. Suarez 42-56;B. Wallace 57-85;D. Suarez 86-96;R. Chastain (P) 97;D. Hamlin (P) 98-102;D. Suarez 103-107;R. Chastain (P) 108-128;R. Blaney (P) 129-167;J. Logano (P) 168-196;R. Chastain (P) 197-229;J. Haley 230-245;C. Briscoe (P) 246-251;R. Chastain (P) 252-264;J. Logano (P) 265-267. Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ross Chastain (P) 4 times for 68 laps; Ryan Blaney (P) 1 time for 39 laps; Joey Logano (P) 2 times for 32 laps; Tyler Reddick 2 times for 32 laps; Daniel Suarez 3 times for 31 laps; Bubba Wallace 1 time for 29 laps; Justin Haley 1 time for 16 laps; Austin Cindric # 2 times for 8 laps; Chase Briscoe (P) 1 time for 6 laps; Denny Hamlin (P) 1 time for 5 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 1 lap. Stage #1 Top Ten: 45,22,99,20,12,2,5,19,8,24 Stage #2 Top Ten: 12,22,99,1,11,24,4,19,2,18
Even after the Falcons fumbled away a potential win against the Saints to open the season, or when Marcus Mariota’s ill-advised pass was intercepted late in the fourth quarter against the Rams near the goal line or when Atlanta didn’t score for three quarters in their loss to Tampa Bay, coach Arthur Smith was never worried. “All year, I think this team has been really confident,” he said. “There are things that we have to do better. That’s the nature of this game. You need to have perspective whether you win or lose, to identify what needs to be fixed. We’re not going to be satisfied. We’re going to continue to grow and improve. This is a fun group to coach.” Smith and the Falcons (3-3) certainly enjoyed this past Sunday’s 28-14 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers (3-3) that depending on what transpires over the next few weeks, could be the game that thrusts Atlanta into playoff contention. “You can’t get too hyped up after winning just three games,” Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans said. “Three wins isn’t going to get us into the playoffs. We have to stay focused and keep doing what we’re doing. The No. 1 thing is to stay consistent. We don’t want lulls. We have to play ball like this for the rest of the season.” The Falcons’ offense didn’t just match the 49ers’ top-ranked defense, they dominated it at times. Mariota threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, and Atlanta’s defense also found the end zone. The Falcons scored the game’s final 14 points after the 49ers tied the game at 14 on Brandon Aiyuk’s second touchdown catch of the game with 7:07 left in the second quarter. “When we run the ball the way we do, and make some plays in the passing game, we’re very tough to defend,” Mariota said. After five games of inconsistent play, Mariota showed why he entered the league with such high expectations as the No. 2 player taken in the 2015 Draft. He completed his first 13 passes — with his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the game — to finish with 129 yards in addition to rushing for 50 yards on six carries. The Falcons had two 11-play drives for touchdowns and a nine-play possession end in the end zone, with each drive covering at least 65 yards. “That’s a real good defense,” Smith said. “We knew we had to be efficient, and Marcus definitely was.” But Mariota wasn’t the only one who made the most of his opportunity. Caleb Huntley had 16 carries for a game-high 59 yards, with rookie Tyler Allgeier adding 51 yards on 15 carries. Tight end Kyle Pitts had three receptions for 19 yards, including his first touchdown catch of the year, with Olamide Zaccheaus adding four receptions for 58 yards and rookie Drake London finishing with three catches for 40 yards. Defensively, the Falcons held the 49ers to just 50 yards rushing on 16 carries — an average of 3.1 yards per attempt — and intercepted Jimmy Garaoppolo twice. But the biggest play was a team effort. With San Francisco facing a third-and-1 from the 49ers’ 20-yard line late in first quarter, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. plunged into the line, trying to gain first-down yardage. But Evans knocked the ball out of Wilson’s hands, with A.J. Terrell grabbing it at the 49ers’ 21-yard line and running toward the end zone. As Terrell tried to stretch the ball past the goal line, he fumbled, but safety Jaylinn Hawkins fell on the loose ball for his first career touchdown and a 14-0 lead. “So far, this was our most complete game,” Evans said. “There’s always room for improvement. We’re not satisfied or hyped about winning three games. We want more.” The Falcons’ schedule sets up nicely, beginning with Sunday’s game at defending AFC champion Cincinnati (3-3), which has been inconsistent this season. Atlanta hosts the Los Angeles Chargers, who were 3-2 entering Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos (2-3), on Nov. 6 before playing Carolina (1-5) twice in the three-game span with a home game against Chicago (2-4) sandwiched in between on Nov. 20. The Falcons travel to face the Washington Redskins (2-4) on Nov. 27 before a home date against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4), their final game before a Week 14 bye. Currently, none of the Falcons’ final four opponents — New Orleans, Baltimore, Arizona or Tampa Bay — has a winning record through six games. “We believed in ourselves from the beginning,” defensive lineman Grady Jarrett said. “It’s something we talked about all offseason. I feel like the camaraderie was there and I just knew the pieces that we had were different from years past. I believed in this group. We believed in ourselves, and we think our best football is still ahead of us.”