...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
westerly at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
No, AI didn’t write the songs on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Why Netflix’s hit sounds like that
Viewers have come to expect certain aesthetic flourishes from “Love is Blind,” Netflix’s smash hit reality show — er, “experiment” — following couples who get engaged before ever seeing each other.
There are the notorious gold wine glasses. The windowless pods that look like prison cells tricked out by Pier 1 Imports. The high-stakes but low-budget wedding ceremonies.
And through it all, there is the wall-to-wall soundtrack of infectious yet strangely disposable pop songs about love and heartache, with lyrics that narrate the show so perfectly they feel as if they were generated by artificial intelligence.
Consider a recent scene from the fourth — and arguably most unhinged — season, which concluded last week. While enjoying a romantic date aboard a boat, lawyer Zack got down on one knee and proposed to project manager Bliss, who accepted even though she’d been passed over weeks earlier for another woman.
As Zack leaned in for a passionate kiss and ran his fingers through Bliss’ hair, a soulful acoustic song swelled on the soundtrack. “Kiss her with passion, as much as you can/ Run your hands through her hair, whenever she’s sad,” went the lyrics, from “If You Love Her” by Forest Blakk, a Canadian recording artist.
This style of music has become pervasive on reality TV, especially glossy Netflix shows like “Love is Blind,” “Selling Sunset” and “Perfect Match,” emphasizing story beats, smoothing transitions and spelling out what cast members may be feeling — or at least what we’re supposed to think they’re feeling.
