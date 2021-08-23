McDonough, GA Mr. Allen Kay Newman, age 83, of McDonough passed away August 19, 2021. Mr. Newman was a member at Liberty Hill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his step-children: Wendy Haden and Katie Bridges. He is survived by his wife: Tommie Jean Newman; children: Kelly Ann (Chris) LaCarter, and Allen Keith (Tammy) Newman; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral services were held at 1 PM, Friday, August 27th , 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family received friends from 11 AM - 1 PM on Friday before the service at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Allen Newman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

