Williamson, GA Annell P. Fouts, "Granny", age 86 of Williamson, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Annell was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 13, 1935. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bessie Walker Privett and Arthur Privett; husbands, Charles Fouts and Benjamin Grant Ward; brothers, Gene Privett, Arthur Privett, J.C. Privett, and Marvin Privett. "Granny" loved her family and was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church. She was a devoted fan of the Atlanta Braves, Falcons, Hawks, and NASCAR and was instrumental in having six baseball fields built for youth baseball. Granny was a fantastic cook and known for her cornbread cake. She was also an avid gardener and could grow just about anything. She was a very good bowler, with an average of 230 and several perfect games, but most of all, she loved going fishing.

Survivors include her sons, Ronnie Ward (Darlene), Mark Ward (Nicki); grandchildren, Nicholas Ward (Marla), Marcus Ward (Angel), Brandy Garvin (Brett), Stacey Anderson (Calvin); great grandchildren, Benjamin Charles Ward, Beau Wilson Ward, Malachi Anderson, Matthew Anderson; and sister, Mary Kelley.

Visitation for Annell will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service in the Chapel. Interment will be at Camp Memorial Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road in Griffin is in charge of arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Annell Fouts by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.