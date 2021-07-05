Anthony Tony Pollard

Arden, GA Anthony "Tony" Todd Pollard, age 58, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. Tony was born in Spokane, WA to James and Joyce Pollard and was raised in Warner Robins, GA, where he proudly wore #32 as a record setting fullback for the Warner Robins High School Demons. Tony spent most of his professional career working in the risk management division of a personal injury law firm. Tony is survived by his four daughters: Cassye Grace Oliver of Brevard, NC (granddaughter: Oli Hope), Hannah Todd Pollard of Waynesville, NC, Mary Kathryne Bone of Locust Grove, GA (grandchildren: Layla Isabella, Jayce Ryan, Landon Cole), and Emma Rae Pollard of McDonough, GA; four siblings: Michael Pollard (Audrey), Cheryl Sargent (Charles), Richard Pollard (Elle), and Theresa Crowson (Doug); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Tony saw God's beauty in life's simple joys and found peace in his Catholic faith. Tony's life will be celebrated and honored in an intimate service at Honey Creek Woodlands, a memorial nature preserve located among the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, GA, where he did an observership in 1988. His memory will forever be carried in our hearts.
