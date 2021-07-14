Locust Grove, GA Ardis Ramona Chase, age 84, of Locust Grove, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Harold Eugene Foreman and Roma Jane Foreman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Howard E. Foreman and Donnie Foreman; and daughter, Kristin Kaye Chase Anderson.

Ardy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tim Chase; children, Tim (Kella Jean) Chase, Cindy

(J. L.) Alvarenga, Julie Chase, Kari (Mark) Anderson; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and loves.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Locust Grove City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 12:00 pm until 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.