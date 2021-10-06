Hampton, GA Arley Johnson Lowe, Jr., 78, of Hampton, Georgia, passed away October 6, 2021. He was born on December 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Arley J. Lowe, Sr. and Vivian Ruth Wilson. Arley worked for the FAA for over 30 years and was on the Hampton City Council for eight years. Arley loved his family dearly and always put them first. He especially looked forward to and thoroughly enjoyed the beach vacations they took for over 20 years. Arley could do anything he set his mind to, and if he didn't know how to do it, he would teach himself, often in a matter of hours. Arley is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jan Lowe; his son, Jonathan (Paula) Lowe, and their children, Seth, Sam, and Sydney; his daughter, Devy (Ed) Kleppinger, and their children, Parker, Greyson, Cooper, Samuel, and Caden; his daughter, Courtney (Michael) Joiner, and their children, Wilson, and Samantha; his brother, Michael (Laurie) Lowe, and their child, Nikki (Jim) Brand. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
180 N Jeff Davis Drive
Fayetteville, GA 30214
