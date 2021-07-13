Locust Grove, GA Mrs. Barbara Ann Lynn, 88 of Locust Grove passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. She was born to the late Clarence Edgar Stokes and Nellie Mae Kitchens in Macon, Georgia on December 24, 1932. Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Lonnie Edwin Lynn, Sr., her sister, Sara Ray and her brother, Guy Stokes. She enjoyed singing with the church choir, gardening 'especially her flowers', cooking and cleaning and arts and crafts. She loved her grandchildren and teaching Sunday School Class at UMC New Hope. She attended Bethany Baptist Church and sang in the choir. Mrs. Lynn is survived by her children, Eddie (Tammye) Lynn of Delano, TN, Steve (Pam) Lynn of Blairsville, GA, Denise (David) Underwood of Locust Grove, GA and Lisa Lynn (Todd) Cooper of McDonough, GA. Grandchildren, Angie (Tom) Logan, Tiffany (Brian) Hurley, Greg Lynn (Kristen Derringer), Summer (Allan) Sweat, Trey (Stephanie) Underwood and Loni Underwood and Fiancé Ryan Cochran. Five great grandchildren, her sister, Diane Baggett of Locust Grove and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held in our chapel at 2:00pm on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in our chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Those desiring may send contributions to Scottish Rite for Children. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Lynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.