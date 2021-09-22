McDonough, GA Mrs. Bette Adair Marken age 78 of McDonough Ga., died Tuesday September 21, 2021 at The Woods Senior Care in Griffin Ga.

Mrs. Marken was born on October 22, 1942 in Villa Rica Ga., to the late Boone Hunt and the late Cora Stewart Hunt. She worked for the High Museum of Art for many years and was a member of Peachtree Christian Church. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Marken.

Survivors include her daughter Karen (Jay) Napoletano of Meansville Ga., son Jeffery (Terri) Marken of Baker Fl., brother Dan (Glenda) Hunt of Temple Ga., grandchildren Jessica (Rhett) Passmore, Becky Marken, 5 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.