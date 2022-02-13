Betty Ann Dailey Bowers

Riverdale, GA Betty Ann Bowers, 88, of Riverdale, Georgia, passed away February 11, 2022. She was born on November 11, 1933, in Hapeville, Georgia, to the late Curtis and Olivia Dailey. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Bowers; parents, Curtis and Olivia Dailey; sister, Jean Terry, brothers, Chester Dailey, Bryon Dailey, and Milton Dailey. She is survived by his sons, Robert Bryant (Beverly) Bowers, Jr. from Mertztown, Pennsylvania, and Jeff Bowers, Riverdale, Georgia; and sister-in-law, Merle Dailey. The family will receive family and friends Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 Am at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro with Pastor Norman Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly request that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations in Betty Bowers' name to the Alzheimer's Association. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

Tags

