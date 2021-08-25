McDonough, GA On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Betty Ann Taylor Perry, of McDonough, Georgia, passed away in her home after a long illness.

Betty was born on November 16, 1943 in Savannah, Georgia to the late Carson and Mary Purvis Taylor. She was a 1961 graduate of Cook County High School in Adel, Georgia, where she was a Varsity cheerleader. She received her Associates Degree from Valdosta State College in 1963.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Perry. She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Lanier Perry; sister Janice (Philip) Groom; daughters Joy (Ken) Johns, Deborah (Sean) Ross and sons Danny Perry, Derrill (Joni) Perry; grandchildren Amanda (Ben) Swirsky, Daniel (Olivia) Johns, Brooklyn Ross, Brayden Ross, Nicole (Heath) Hawkins, Jordan (Gregory) Berkes, Bradley Perry, Autumn (Cameron) Lovett, Ashlyn (Scott) Benton, Allie Perry, and Aaron Perry; 10 great-grandchildren; and 9 nieces and nephews.

On July 29, 1972, she married Lanier Perry. They met at Wagstaff Dodge where Betty was the service department secretary, and Lanier was the service manager. They raised their children in Tucker, Georgia. Betty began playing piano as a young girl. Every week, for twenty years, she visited and played the piano for residents of local nursing homes. She sang in the choir at Glen Haven Baptist Church for forty-five years. Betty shared the love of Christ everywhere she went, but perhaps never more than during her illness. She loved a glass of CocaCola in the morning like folks love a cup of coffee. Betty always kept up with the latest news by reading the Adel News Tribune and the Atlanta Journal Constitution- everyday- cover to cover. Later, when Facebook and news apps came along, she enjoyed keeping up with her friends, family, and current events through social media. Betty was known for her kindness, unconditional love, and for the sweet way in which she always encouraged her loved ones. She never failed to let them know how proud she was of them. She was a wonderful wife, friend, and Mama Betty.