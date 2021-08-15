McDonough, GA Betty Payne Tanner, age 84, of McDonough passed away on August 14, 2021. She was born September 12, 1936 in Cumming to Berlin Payne and Elvira Ruth Nichols. She worked as a secretary for many years for Smead Manufacturing. Betty was a kind and loving woman, who adored her family.

Betty passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Owen Tanner and daughter, Karen Smollen. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Pierce of McDonough; grandchildren, Christina E. Waites of Stockbridge, B. Anthony Lowe, Jr. of Stockbridge, Jessica E. Lowe Pearson of Stockbridge and Katherine Smollen of Stockbridge; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Zoe, Jaxon, Leif, River and Hayden; siblings, Evalina, Vivian, Donny and Eddie; nieces and nephews.

Recommended for you

+101
100 best movies of all time

100 best movies of all time

Stacker presents the 100 best movies of all time, as determined by weighted IMDb ratings and Metascores. Only English-language movies released in the U.S. were considered for the list, and each movie needed both a Metascore and at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify.  Click for more.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at Horis A. Ward-Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, with the Funeral beginning at 1:00PM. Burial will immediately follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens.

To send flowers to the family of Betty Tanner, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 19
Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel
Thursday, August 19, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Visitation
376 Fairview Road
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel begins.
Aug 20
Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel
Friday, August 20, 2021
12:00PM-1:00PM
Visitation
376 Fairview Road
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel begins.
Aug 20
Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel
Friday, August 20, 2021
1:00PM
Funeral Service
376 Fairview Road
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel begins.
Aug 20
Fairview Memorial Gardens
Friday, August 20, 2021
12:00AM
Interment
164 Fairview Road
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Fairview Memorial Gardens begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos