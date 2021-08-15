McDonough, GA Betty Payne Tanner, age 84, of McDonough passed away on August 14, 2021. She was born September 12, 1936 in Cumming to Berlin Payne and Elvira Ruth Nichols. She worked as a secretary for many years for Smead Manufacturing. Betty was a kind and loving woman, who adored her family.
Betty passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Owen Tanner and daughter, Karen Smollen. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Pierce of McDonough; grandchildren, Christina E. Waites of Stockbridge, B. Anthony Lowe, Jr. of Stockbridge, Jessica E. Lowe Pearson of Stockbridge and Katherine Smollen of Stockbridge; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Zoe, Jaxon, Leif, River and Hayden; siblings, Evalina, Vivian, Donny and Eddie; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at Horis A. Ward-Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, with the Funeral beginning at 1:00PM. Burial will immediately follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens.
