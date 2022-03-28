Byron K Thompkins

Spring Hill, FL Passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at approximately 2:30 pm. Byron is survived by his two Daughters, Gina Chambers and Christy (Jason) Shumake and four Grandchildren, Jessica Chambers, Katelyn Shumake, Aidan Shumake, and Breanne Shumake. He is also survived by his siblings, Vic (June) Thompkins, Cynthia (Rich) Griffiths, Anita Whitty, Wayne (Shirl) Thompkins, Phil (Tammy) Thompkins and Tina (Tracy) Blount, and many Nieces and Nephews. Byron spent his career in the Transportation Business driving a Tractor Trailer delivering goods and services all over the U.S. Byron loved his Georgia Bulldogs. A Memorial is being held for Byron on May 14, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Watermark Church, 1440 Brookwood Ave, in Jackson, Georgia 30233.
R.I.P. Byron.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.