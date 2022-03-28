Byron K Thompkins

Spring Hill, FL Passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at approximately 2:30 pm. Byron is survived by his two Daughters, Gina Chambers and Christy (Jason) Shumake and four Grandchildren, Jessica Chambers, Katelyn Shumake, Aidan Shumake, and Breanne Shumake. He is also survived by his siblings, Vic (June) Thompkins, Cynthia (Rich) Griffiths, Anita Whitty, Wayne (Shirl) Thompkins, Phil (Tammy) Thompkins and Tina (Tracy) Blount, and many Nieces and Nephews. Byron spent his career in the Transportation Business driving a Tractor Trailer delivering goods and services all over the U.S. Byron loved his Georgia Bulldogs. A Memorial is being held for Byron on May 14, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Watermark Church, 1440 Brookwood Ave, in Jackson, Georgia 30233.

Recommended for you +13 States with the fewest motor vehicle deaths in 2021 CoPilot analyzed preliminary data from the National Safety Council, released on March 2, 2022, to determine the 10 states with the fewest motor vehicle deaths in 2021. Click for more.

R.I.P. Byron.