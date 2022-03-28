Byron K Thompkins

Spring Hill, FL Passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at approximately 2:30 pm. Byron is survived by his two Daughters, Gina Chambers and Christy (Jason) Shumake and four Grandchildren, Jessica Chambers, Katelyn Shumake, Aidan Shumake, and Breanne Shumake. He is also survived by his siblings, Vic (June) Thompkins, Cynthia (Rich) Griffiths, Anita Whitty, Wayne (Shirl) Thompkins, Phil (Tammy) Thompkins and Tina (Tracy) Blount, and many Nieces and Nephews. Byron spent his career in the Transportation Business driving a Tractor Trailer delivering goods and services all over the U.S. Byron loved his Georgia Bulldogs. A Memorial is being held for Byron on May 14, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Watermark Church, 1440 Brookwood Ave, in Jackson, Georgia 30233.

Recommended for you

R.I.P. Byron.

To plant a tree in memory of Byron Thompkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos