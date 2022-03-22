Carol Jean Jones Mitchell

Hampton, GA Jean Jones Mitchell, age 80, of Hampton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Mitchell was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 30, 1942. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Virgil Jones and Mattie Kelley Jones: sisters, Peggy Jones Hackney, Kay Jones Campbell and Virginia Jones Ballew. Jean was retired from the Clayton County Board of Education. She and her husband, David, loved taking camping trips together. She loved shopping, round dancing, decorating, hosting friends at their home and she was a member of the Gardening Club.

Survivors include her husband, James "David" Mitchell; great niece, who was actually like her daughter, Kerry Weege and her husband Jason; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Ronnie Cash, Ann Brock and Brenda and Ed Staton; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022, from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel of Conner-Westbury at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in the Rock Baptist Church Cemetery in Rex, Georgia.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin, is in charge of arrangements.

