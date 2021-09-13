Riverdale, GA Mrs. Carolyn T. Sams, age 67 of Riverdale passed away September 12, 2021. Mrs. Sams was preceded in death by her parents: Willie and Emmerlee Keith and husband Steve Michael Sams.She is survived by her daughter: Tanya (Andi) Guruge of Stockbridge, sister: Judy Lynn Whatley of Riverdale, grandchildren: Brittany Seay, Brenton Seay and Hannah Seay, 7 great-grandchildren, 5 fur babies and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interments will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. The family will receive friends 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Sams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos