Riverdale, GA Mrs. Carolyn T. Sams, age 67 of Riverdale passed away September 12, 2021. Mrs. Sams was preceded in death by her parents: Willie and Emmerlee Keith and husband Steve Michael Sams.She is survived by her daughter: Tanya (Andi) Guruge of Stockbridge, sister: Judy Lynn Whatley of Riverdale, grandchildren: Brittany Seay, Brenton Seay and Hannah Seay, 7 great-grandchildren, 5 fur babies and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interments will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. The family will receive friends 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
