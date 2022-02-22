Columbia, SC OBITUARY - Cary Ann Locklier - McDonough, GA - Services for Cary Ann Locklier, 57, of Columbia, SC, formerly of McDonough, GA, will be announced at a future date. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington, SC is assisting the family.

Cary Locklier passed away peacefully at her home with her family around her on February 18, 2022. Born in Bitburg, Germany, she was a daughter of the late MSGT Jack Sandlin and Barbara McCreary Sandlin. Cary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Cary is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Richard Locklier; sons, James Hauffa, Jerry Colley, III (Kara), William Locklier; daughters, Jessica Ragan (Corey), Amanda Colley, Haley Purdy (Sam); grandchildren, Anna Colley, Taelyn Pigford, Autumn Ragan, Yvonne Colley, Aiden Pigford, Jerry Colley, IV; brother, Samuel Sandlin and a large and loving extended family. Cary is also survived by a lifetime friend, Leslie Watson. Cary was predeceased by her parents.

The family would like to sincerely thank the doctors and nurses at Lexington Oncology for their supportive and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle #100, Columbia, SC 29210.