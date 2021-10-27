Jackson, GA Mr. Casey Dean Hanson, age 59, of Jackson, GA passed away on October 25, 2021. He was born on December 28, 1961.

Casey was an avid outdoorsman. He never missed an opportunity to hunt and fish. He was also a loving brother and uncle. He loved spending time with family and friends. His presence will be deeply missed.

Casey is survived by his brother Sonny Joe Hanson, sister Merri Lynn Hooks, Sister-in-law, nephew Joshua Hanson, and many friends.